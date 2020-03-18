Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2020 11:30 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 11:30 PM BdST
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged in the last 24 hours by 475 to 2,978, an increase of 19%, the biggest jump in numerical terms since the contagion came to light last month, officials said on Wednesday.
The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 35,713 from a previous 31,506, up 13.35%, the Civil Protection Agency said.
Of those originally infected, 4,025 had fully recovered compared to 2,941 the day before.
Some 2,257 people were in intensive care against a previous 2,060.
