Iran's death toll from coronavirus jumps to 1,135
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2020 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 05:08 PM BdST
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infected people across the country had reached 17,361.
"Unfortunately there were 1,192 cases of infected people in the past 24 hours ... please follow the guidelines and stay at home," Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi told TV.
