Coronavirus deaths cross 8,400 worldwide

Published: 18 Mar 2020 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 05:41 PM BdST

More than 198,300 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 8,419 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections outside China have been reported by 164 countries.

Outside China, two-thirds of all cases and three-quarters of all deaths are in Europe. The number of cases in Europe, over 77,000, is now approaching China's total of 81,054 cases. Europe has recorded more than 3,800 deaths, around 600 more than China.

In Italy, there was a dramatic rise in the number of deaths, with a further 783 recorded in the past 24 hours. That brings the official mortality rate there close to 10%. In the absence of a compelling explanation, some experts put it down to the denominator - that is, it looks high as a ratio because the number of overall infections is being under-estimated.

