UN confirms 10 coronavirus cases among German refugees
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2020 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 05:42 PM BdST
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday that there are 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus among refugees and asylum seekers in Germany.
"As of this morning, we understand there are 10 confirmed cases in Germany," UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told a press briefing. "These are people who are either refugees or asylum seekers," he added. The cases are in Munich, Berlin and Heidelberg.
He urged all national authorities to treat refugees and asylum seekers who fall sick with the virus the same way as other nationals.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In slums and windowless apartments, Asia's poor bear brunt of coronavirus
- UN confirms 10 coronavirus cases among German refugees
- Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 988
- Spain's coronavirus cases surpass 10,000, death toll rises to 491
- WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff
- Malaysia says pastor becomes country's first coronavirus death
- Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18
- Global travel seen falling 10.5pc this year: Travel Economics
- The projection that changed Britain's coronavirus policy
- Coronavirus restrictions force cancellation of arctic research flights
Most Read
- 95 Bangladeshis return from Italy, Germany despite Europe travel ban
- Bangladesh reports two more coronavirus cases
- Government orders mandatory 14-day quarantine for returnees from abroad
- Bangladesh confirms three new coronavirus cases
- Bangladesh to get $100m from World Bank to battle coronavirus
- Govt tightens quarantine requirement for overseas returnees
- Italy’s coronavirus victims face death alone, with funerals postponed
- Foreigners in Bangladesh can extend visas by three months, says Momen
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- "All is well." In Italy, triage and lies for virus patients