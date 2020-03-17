Spain's coronavirus cases surpass 10,000, death toll rises to 491
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2020 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 05:12 PM BdST
Spain's tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday and the number of fatalities rose to 491, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency center.
He said the number of cases rose to 11,178 on Tuesday up from a previous tally of 9,161 cases on Monday.


