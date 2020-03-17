Home > World

China retaliates against US restrictions on journalists

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Mar 2020 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 11:55 PM BdST

China announced early on Wednesday that it was retaliating against US restrictions on Chinese journalists, including rescinding the press credentials of American correspondents with the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post whose press credentials expire by the end of this year.

Early this month, Washington said it was slashing the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work at the US offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets in retaliation for what it called Beijing's "long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists".

