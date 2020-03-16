Home > World

Spain plans extension of coronavirus state of emergency, mulls border shutdown

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Mar 2020 08:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 08:33 PM BdST

Spanish ministers said on Monday that a state of emergency over the coronavirus which has shut down much of the country will have to be extended beyond an initial 15-day period, and the government was also considering closing borders.

“Obviously we will have to extend this situation...in 15 days I do not think that we will be in a position to win this battle,” Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told RNE radio.

Spain is suffering Europe’s second-worst outbreak after Italy.

Its 47 million people have been under partial lockdown since Saturday night as the country tries to stem the coronavirus outbreak. People are only allowed to leave their home to go work, to the pharmacy or a hospital.

The government has taken widespread measures including using drones to send public messages telling people to go home, but it has not closed its borders so far, with tourism suspended at its border with Portugal but workers allowed through.

Abalos said it remained to be seen which measures would be prolonged.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Cadena Ser radio that closing Spain’s borders was among the options under consideration.

Grande-Marlaska said he would discuss the potential border closure alongside other measures with fellow EU ministers on Monday.

Asked if closing Spain’s borders was a possibility, he said: “It’s a possibility, of course, it’s a real option to fight against the spread of the virus.”

Over the weekend, several countries worldwide imposed bans on mass gathering, shuttered sporting, cultural and religious events, while medical experts urged people to practice “social distancing” to curb the spread.

Spain has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world behind China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

The government’s official coronavirus death toll rose to 288 on Sunday, with 7,753 confirmed cases of infection.

Schools across the country are closed, keeping millions of children at home, while army specialists in protective suits spray disinfectant in train stations and a growing number of car plants close, either because of supply problems or coronavirus cases.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Inside Mehanata Bulgarian Bar in New York, Mar 13, 2020. The start of the weekend among the bars and clubs of Manhattan’s Lower East Side looked — and felt — more as if the end of one. The New York Times

Coronavirus mutes one of NY's rowdiest nightlife areas

Passengers arrive at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, March 15, 2020. The New York Times

Airports reel with new coronavirus screening

Georgia bans foreigners from entering country

Spain plans extension of state of emergency

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting at the NATO leaders meeting, at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, England on Wednesday, Dec 4, 2019. The New York Times

US made an offer to German firm for virus vaccine research

A medical staff member in protective gear checks the temperature of a cleric man amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran, Iraq Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS

Iran's virus death toll hits 853

A woman wears a protective face mask while people queue to enter a supermarket in Hoenheim near Strasbourg as shops, schools remain closed and workers asked to work from home if possible, part of the latest French governmental measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, France, Mar 16, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide

Tourists with face masks walk around Temple Bar area, as bars across Ireland close voluntarily to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Dublin, Ireland, Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS

Irish mother takes legal challenge to shut schools

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.