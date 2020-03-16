Northern Irish mother takes legal challenge to shut schools
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Mar 2020 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 02:54 PM BdST
A Northern Irish mother whose daughter suffers from underlying health problems and is at greater risk from coronavirus will start an emergency legal challenge on Monday against Britain's decision to keep schools open, her lawyers said.
Britain has taken a different approach to EU countries such as Ireland, which shares an open border with Northern Ireland, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it was premature to take measures like closing schools and banning mass gatherings.
That meant that on Monday schools were open in British-run Northern Ireland but closed just across the 500-km (300 miles) land frontier in the Irish Republic, which shut all schools and universities on Friday and also asked all pubs to shut their doors on Sunday.
The mother, whose child attends a primary school in the border county of Armagh, put the region's education authorities and its ministers for health and education on notice late on Sunday of her intention to apply for an emergency judicial review.
"It is clear that the respective public bodies have each failed in their respective obligations to our client, and indeed all children, by continuing to require their attendance at school in circumstances in which they would be at an increased risk of contracting the condition," lawyer Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law said in a statement.
"There is no time for any further delay. The necessary policies and decisions all need to be taken in a manner that recognises the real and immediate risk."
The differing policies in both juristictions have caused a split in Northern Ireland's power sharing government with Irish nationalists Sinn Fein calling for schools to be closed and the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) backing the British government's public health advice.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Northern Irish mother takes legal challenge to shut schools
- Lagos gas blast kills 15, destroys several buildings
- African nations close borders, cancel flights to contain coronavirus spread
- Airports reel as new coronavirus screening goes into effect
- Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world to fight coronavirus
- Modi leads SAARC talks on roadmap to battle coronavirus
- China tightens quarantine, airport checks as imported coronavirus cases tick up
- Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 724
- India's coronavirus cases at 107 as Modi plans regional response
- Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers start of suspension on arrivals from Europe to Monday noon
- Govt set to remove Kurigram DC over jailing of reporter
- SAARC talks to show ‘new path’ to battling coronavirus: Hasina
- Man escapes from Dhaka hospital ahead of coronavirus testing
- Govt shuts all educational institutions until Mar 31 amid virus scare
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Kurigram reporter Ariful narrates harrowing details of torture in custody
- Quarantined Bangladeshi returnees from Italy demonstrate in Gazipur
- Bangladesh confirms three new coronavirus cases
- How effective home quarantine is for Bangladesh to fight coronavirus