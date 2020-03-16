Home > World

Iran's death toll from coronavirus increases to 853

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Mar 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 05:23 PM BdST

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 853, with 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official tweeted on Monday, adding that a total of 14,991 people have been infected across Iran.

"In the past 24 hours we had 1,053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths," Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted.

To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.

"Based on the figures, we have past the peak of the outbreak, but I still suggest people stay at home, and in case of urgency, observe all health protocols," said President Hassan Rouhani, according to state TV.

A host of senior officials, politicians, doctors, commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards and clerics have been infected with the virus. Several of them, including two members of a top clerical body, have died, according to state media.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Passengers arrive at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, March 15, 2020. The New York Times

Airports reel with new coronavirus screening

Tourists with face masks walk around Temple Bar area, as bars across Ireland close voluntarily to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Dublin, Ireland, Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS

Irish mother takes legal challenge to shut schools

Kenyan health workers dressed in protective suits walk after disinfecting the residence where Kenya's first confirmed coronavirus patient was staying, in the town of Rongai near Nairobi, Kenya March 14, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: African nations close borders, cancel flights

A firefighter battles to put out a ruptured pipeline fire burning at Abule-Ado in Lagos, Nigeria, Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

15 die in Nigeria gas blast

Members of the Protezione Civile invite people to return their homes, on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Naples, Italy March 15, 2020. Reuters

Lockdowns, entry bans to fight virus

Modi leads SAARC talks on coronavirus

Shoppers line up before opening at a Costco store, following reports of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country, in Seattle, Washington, US March 14, 2020. REUTERS

Americans awake to coronavirus panic buying

A passenger wearing a protective mask holds a baby as she waits outside an airport following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS

India's coronavirus cases at 107

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.