Georgia bans all foreigners from entering country over coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Mar 2020 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 05:16 PM BdST
Georgia on Monday banned all foreigners from entering the country over coronavirus concerns the prime minister’s spokesman, Irakli Chikovani, told a briefing.
Georgia has reported 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
