Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide
Published: 16 Mar 2020 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 04:55 PM BdST
Almost 170,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 6,509 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections outside China have been reported by 156 countries. Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean island, and Uzbekistan reported their first cases, while Slovenia had its first fatality.
Mainland China reported an overall drop in new coronavirus infections on Sunday, with 16 new confirmed cases, down from 20 a day earlier. The only locally transmitted new infections were in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.
Italy, Iran, South Korea and Spain recorded the highest numbers of deaths over the last day.
