Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide

Infections outside China have been reported by 156 countries. Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean island, and Uzbekistan reported their first cases, while Slovenia had its first fatality.

Mainland China reported an overall drop in new coronavirus infections on Sunday, with 16 new confirmed cases, down from 20 a day earlier. The only locally transmitted new infections were in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Italy, Iran, South Korea and Spain recorded the highest numbers of deaths over the last day.