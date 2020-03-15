Uzbekistan confirms first coronavirus case
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2020 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 01:17 PM BdST
An Uzbek citizen has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from France, Uzbekistan's Healthcare Ministry said on Sunday, marking the first infection from the virus in the Central Asian country of 34 million.
It said it was taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Uzbekistan's state airline said on Sunday it was suspending or curbing flights to a number of cities in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East until the end of April.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event
- UK to order four-month isolation for elderly
- Uzbekistan confirms first coronavirus case
- Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation for all international arrivals
- Mexico braces for coronavirus lasting 'all year', tightens curbs
- Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving from coronavirus-hit countries
- Saudi law granted women new freedoms. Their families don’t always agree
- Italians find ‘a moment of joy in this moment of anxiety’
- Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland
- No milk, no bleach: Americans awake to coronavirus panic buying
Most Read
- Bangladesh to bar air passengers from European nations, except Britain
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus cases from Germany, Italy
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- China spins tale that the US army started the coronavirus epidemic
- Nine Bangladeshis in isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms: IEDCR
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- 23 Bangladeshis evacuated from Wuhan by India return home
- On a Saturday night in Florida, a presidential party became a coronavirus hot zone
- 152 Bangladeshis return from Italy; several shifted to makeshift Gazipur camp
- Italy returnees are healthy, says health minister