Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 03:27 PM BdST
Malaysia reported 190 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, most linked to a religious event at a mosque that was attended by more than 10,000 people from several countries.
The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428, the health ministry said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event
- UK to order four-month isolation for elderly
- Uzbekistan confirms first coronavirus case
- Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation for all international arrivals
- Mexico braces for coronavirus lasting 'all year', tightens curbs
- Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving from coronavirus-hit countries
- Saudi law granted women new freedoms. Their families don’t always agree
- Italians find ‘a moment of joy in this moment of anxiety’
- Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland
- No milk, no bleach: Americans awake to coronavirus panic buying
Most Read
- Bangladesh to bar air passengers from European nations, except Britain
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus cases from Germany, Italy
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- China spins tale that the US army started the coronavirus epidemic
- Nine Bangladeshis in isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms: IEDCR
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- 23 Bangladeshis evacuated from Wuhan by India return home
- On a Saturday night in Florida, a presidential party became a coronavirus hot zone
- 152 Bangladeshis return from Italy; several shifted to makeshift Gazipur camp
- Italy returnees are healthy, says health minister