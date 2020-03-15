Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 724
>>Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2020 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 05:01 PM BdST
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 724, with 113 new deaths in the past 24 hours, an Iranian health official tweeted on Sunday, adding that some 13,938 people have been infected across the country.
"In the past 24 hours, 1,209 new cases have been confirmed ... with 113 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 724," Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister, tweeted.
