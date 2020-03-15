Home > World

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving from coronavirus-hit countries

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Mar 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 12:02 PM BdST

Argentina banned entry to non-residents who have travelled to a country highly affected by coronavirus in the last 14 days, the government officially announced late on Saturday.

The ban was established for 30 days, according to the decree published in the official bulletin.

The bulletin did not specify which countries would be included in the ban, though Argentina already temporarily stopped issuing visas to travellers from the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Britain and many European countries.

Argentina now has 45 cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said, up from 21 on Mar 12.

