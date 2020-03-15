Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving from coronavirus-hit countries
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 12:02 PM BdST
Argentina banned entry to non-residents who have travelled to a country highly affected by coronavirus in the last 14 days, the government officially announced late on Saturday.
The ban was established for 30 days, according to the decree published in the official bulletin.
The bulletin did not specify which countries would be included in the ban, though Argentina already temporarily stopped issuing visas to travellers from the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Britain and many European countries.
Argentina now has 45 cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said, up from 21 on Mar 12.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi law granted women new freedoms. Their families don’t always agree
- Italians find ‘a moment of joy in this moment of anxiety’
- Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland
- No milk, no bleach: Americans awake to coronavirus panic buying
- On a Saturday night in Florida, a presidential party became a coronavirus hot zone
- Modi, Hasina to join other South Asian leaders to discuss ways to fight coronavirus
- Trump takes coronavirus test, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland
- Ten more people die in England from coronavirus: health service
- Hindu group offers cow urine in a bid to ward off coronavirus
- New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh to bar air passengers from European nations, except Britain
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus cases from Germany, Italy
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- China spins tale that the US army started the coronavirus epidemic
- Nine Bangladeshis in isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms: IEDCR
- 23 Bangladeshis evacuated from Wuhan by India return home
- As Europe shuts down, Britain takes a different, and contentious, approach
- 13 test positive for swine flu in India's West Bengal
- 91 placed under observation in Chapainawabganj amid coronavirus fears