Home > World

S Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Mar 2020 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 04:02 PM BdST

South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Saturday for the second day in a row, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded 107 new coronavirus cases on Saturday compared with 110 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 8,086.

In contrast, 204 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment. The death toll rose by one to 73.

For the second day in a row the daily number of recovered people exceeded that of new confirmed cases since South Korea's first patient was confirmed on January 20.

With the latest figures, South Korea has continued to see a steady drop in the number of new cases, raising hopes that the outbreak may be slowing in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Officials, however, urged to stay vigilant as the emergence of clusters of infection in the capital Seoul and metropolitan areas continues.

"It's the weekend, and we understand that you feel frustrated, but please stay at home and avoid contacting with other people as much as possible," a health ministry official told a briefing.

Of the latest 107 cases, 62 were from the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu where a fringe Christian church at the centre of the epidemic is located, while 15 and 13 were in Gyeonggi and Seoul, respectively. Daegu and Gyeongbuk province have seen a drop in new case numbers.

South Korea, which has the second highest number of infections in Asia after China, has been testing hundreds of thousands of people and tracking potential carriers like detectives, using cell phone and satellite technology.

The KCDC has distributed guidelines for publishing travel logs of coronavirus patients to local government, factoring in the National Human Rights Commission of Korea's suggestions to ensure both public health protection and privacy, said Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director at the KCDC, at a briefing.

The guidelines advise not to include private information such as detailed residence addresses and workplaces.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 138,000 people worldwide and left more than 5,000 dead.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil

President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla, Mar 7, 2020. There is rising concern that Trump and members of his staff and cabinet might have been exposed to the coronavirus in meetings with different officials from overseas, including with Bolsonaro’s aide. The New York Times

Fears rise for world leaders as officials catch virus

A two-picture combo of undated handout photos shows Deng Danjing, left, and Xia Sisi. The young medical professionals, who worked long hours on the front lines in Wuhan, first came down with fevers. Within weeks, both were in hospital beds, hooked up to IVs or oxygen machines. The New York Times

Two women fell sick. Only one recovered

US President Donald Trump pauses during a news conference where he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, March 13, 2020. REUTERS

Trump says he will be tested for coronavirus

Travellers at Kings Cross rail station in London on Friday, Mar 13, 2020. The New York Times

As Europe shuts down, UK takes a different approach

US President Donald Trump declares the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency as Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar listen during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, March 13, 2020. Reuters

Trump declares national emergency

A woman who was kidnapped by Boko Haram and recruited as a bomber at an abandoned building at a camp for displaced people in Konduga, Nigeria, Aug 20, 2019. Hundreds of women in Nigeria have been recruited by Boko Haram as suicide bombers, but some managed to outsmart the terrorist group. The New York Times

They ordered her to be a suicide bomber

A worker wearing a protective mask takes part in disinfecting a public bus, amid coronavirus fears, in New Delhi. REUTERS

India reports second death from coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.