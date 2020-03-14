India reports second death from coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Mar 2020 09:26 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 11:28 AM BdST
India reported its second death from coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
The patient was a 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension and died in the country's capital New Delhi.
India, which has a population of 1.3 billion, has so far reported just 82 confirmed cases of the virus, lower than other countries in Asia, Europe and North America.
But experts say India's already overstretched medical system would struggle to deal with a major rise in serious cases.
A 76-year-old man from Karnataka state was the first person to die from the virus in India, authorities said late on Thursday.
On Friday, Karnataka, home to the software hub of Bengaluru, and neighbouring Maharashtra, which includes India's financial capital Mumbai, ordered the closure of public buildings, cinemas and bars in several major cities.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- They ordered her to be a suicide bomber. She had another idea
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears- SPA
- India reports second death from coronavirus
- Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency
- Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266
- Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus
- Trump to declare national emergency over coronavirus: Bloomberg, citing sources
- Three men sentenced to hundreds of years in the drowning of Syrian refugee boy
- White House convenes meeting after Brazilian president's positive coronavirus test: Fox
- N Korea had military forces on lockdown for 30 days over coronavirus: US general
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Passenger with high temperature sent to hospital from Dhaka airport
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Philippine capital on lockdown to contain coronavirus
- Bangladeshi coronavirus patient returns home after recovery
- Three men sentenced to hundreds of years in the drowning of Syrian refugee boy
- Hasina, five other South Asian leaders agree to Modi’s proposal on coronavirus talks
- Bangladesh rejects US human rights report as ‘one-sided’
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus