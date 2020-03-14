Hindu group offers cow urine in a bid to ward off coronavirus
Published: 14 Mar 2020 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 07:45 PM BdST
A Hindu group hosted a cow urine drinking party on Saturday as they believe it wards off the coronavirus, as many Hindus consider the cow sacred and some drink cow urine believing it has medicinal properties.
Experts have repeatedly asserted that cow urine does not cure illnesses like cancer and there is no evidence that it can prevent coronavirus.
The “party,” hosted by a group called the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) at its headquarters in the country’s capital, was attended by 200 people, and the organizers hoped to host similar events elsewhere in India.
“We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take bath in cow dung. We have never felt the need to consume English medicine,” said Om Prakash, a person who attended the party.
Chakrapani Maharaj, the chief of the All India Hindu Union, posed for photographs as he placed a spoon filled with cow urine near the face of a caricature of the coronavirus.
Leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have advocated the use of cow urine as medicine and a cure for cancer.
A leader from India’s north eastern state of Assam told state lawmakers earlier this month during an assembly session that cow urine and cow dung can be used to treat the coronavirus.
The pathogen, which has infected more than 138,000 people worldwide and left over 5,000 dead, has no known scientific cure and governments across the world are struggling to control the spread of the pandemic.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China spins tale that the US army started the coronavirus epidemic
- S Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086
- Fears rise for world leaders as officials test positive for virus
- Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil as Russia fight escalates
- As Europe shuts down, Britain takes a different, and contentious, approach
- Two women fell sick. Only one recovered
- Pressed by reporters, Trump says he will be tested for coronavirus
- They ordered her to be a suicide bomber. She had another idea
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears
- India reports second death from coronavirus
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Passenger with high temperature sent to hospital from Dhaka airport
- Three men sentenced to hundreds of years in the drowning of Syrian refugee boy
- Hasina, five other South Asian leaders agree to Modi’s proposal on coronavirus talks
- Bangladesh national among Saudi Arabia’s 24 new coronavirus cases
- Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board
- Bangladesh rejects US human rights report as ‘one-sided’
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway