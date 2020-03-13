Trump to declare coronavirus a national emergency: source
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Mar 2020 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 10:49 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump on Friday will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to fight the disease under the Stafford Act, according to a source familiar with the declaration.
Trump will make the announcement at a news conference scheduled for 3pm (1900 GMT), the source said.
Pressure has been mounting for Trump to declare an infectious disease emergency under the 1988 law that would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide disaster funds to state and local governments and to deploy support teams. The power is rarely used. Former President Bill Clinton in 2000 declared such an emergency for West Nile virus.
