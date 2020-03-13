Home > World

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Mar 2020 11:41 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 11:41 PM BdST

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25% and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.

The total number of cases in the European country hardest hit by the virus rose to 17,660 from a previous 15,113, an increase of some 17%.

The agency said that, of those originally infected by the outbreak that first came to light in northern regions on Feb. 21, some 1,439 had fully recovered compared to 1,258 the day before.

Patients in intensive rose to 1,328 against a previous 1,153.

