Ireland set to close schools, universities over coronavirus: Irish Times
Published: 12 Mar 2020 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 11:29 PM BdST
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is shortly expected to announce the closure of schools and universities and outline restrictions on public transport in response to the spread of the coronavirus, the Irish Times newspaper reported on Thursday.
The government called a news conference for 1130 GMT for an update on Ireland’s preparedness and protocols.
Varadkar is set to make a statement before then from the United States, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday, national broadcaster RTE said.
