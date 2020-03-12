Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus
Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2020 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 10:56 PM BdST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she came down with flu-like symptoms and was tested for the new coronavirus, according to an official statement on Thursday.
The 48-year-old Liberal leader is exhibiting no symptoms and will continue to work from home until the results of his wife's test comes in, the statement said.
However, face-to-face meetings with provincial premiers scheduled for Thursday and Friday will instead be held by phone.
"Having recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK, the Prime Minister's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night," the statement from the prime minister's office read.
"She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided."
The statement does not mention whether their three children are staying home as well.
Canada has just over 100 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, more than double the number from a week ago.
With Manitoba and New Brunswick reporting their first presumptive cases in the past 24 hours, six of Canada's 10 provinces have recorded COVID-19 contagion.
