Trump has not been tested for coronavirus: White House

Published: 10 Mar 2020 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 11:23 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come into contact have announced they were self-quarantining after attending a conference with a person who had tested positive for the virus.

"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, referring to the acronym describing the virus.

