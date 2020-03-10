Home > World

Putin backs change that would allow him to run again as president

  Reuters

Published: 10 Mar 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin told parliament in televised comments on Tuesday he believed a constitutional amendment that would allow him to run for president again could be adopted if Russia's Constitutional Court did not object.

Putin is required by the constitution to step down in 2024 when his second sequential presidential term ends. But a United Russia lawmaker proposed earlier on Tuesday amending the constitution in a way that would reset Putin's presidential term count back to zero.

"In principle, this option would be possible, but on one condition - if the constitutional court gives an official ruling that such an amendment would not contradict the principles and main provisions of the constitution," Putin said.

