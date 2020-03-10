Home > World

Lebanon records first death from coronavirus

  Reuters

Published: 10 Mar 2020 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 04:37 PM BdST

Lebanon recorded its first death from coronavirus on Tuesday, local broadcasters said, adding that the patient had been in quarantine since returning from Egypt.

The government has halted flights for non-residents from epicentres of the virus, shut schools and warned against public gatherings as the total number of cases rose to 41 this week.

