Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,000 worldwide
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2020 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 02:15 PM BdST
More than 114,300 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,026 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections outside China have been reported by 111 countries. Burkina Faso, Brunei, Cyprus, the Channel Islands, Mongolia and Brunei reported their first cases, while Canada and Chile had their first fatalities.
Symptoms of the disease COVID-19 have been traced back to December 8, however, China started reporting the numbers only on December 31.
- Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,000 worldwide
