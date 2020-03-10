China's Hubei province starts ‘health code’ system to kick off travel
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2020 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 11:29 AM BdST
China's Hubei province said on Tuesday it will implement a "health code" mobile phone-based monitoring system to start allowing people to travel within the province, as it tries to resume normal activities after the coronavirus outbreak.
The statement, published on the government's website, said the move was aimed at promoting the resumption of work and production in the province.
State media earlier on Tuesday reported that Hubei, which is at the epicentre of the outbreak, was studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium- or low-risk of contracting the coronavirus to start traveling.
