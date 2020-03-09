Columbia University cancels classes after coronavirus exposure

In a post on the university’s website, Columbia’s president, Lee Bollinger, said it was important to note that the person had not tested positive for the virus.

“This action is intended to prevent the virus from spreading,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger did not say whether the person was a student or a faculty member, or how the person had been exposed to the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York declared a state of emergency Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases rose. As of Sunday night, more than 100 people in New York state had tested positive for the virus, according to state and local health officials, as well as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Barnard College, which is considered one of Columbia’s four undergraduate colleges but is an independent institution, announced that it was taking the same precautions. In a post on Barnard’s website, the college’s president, Sian Leah Beilock, characterised the person’s exposure as an isolated case.

The cancellations coincide with midterm examinations for many students, which Beilock said she had asked to be suspended or given in a take-home format.

“It is important to know that our actions are out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

Students at Columbia and Barnard College won’t return to the classroom for two weeks because spring recess is next week. In 2019, there were 33,413 total students and 4,364 total faculty members at Columbia, according to the university’s website. At Barnard, there were 2,682 undergraduate students and 253 full-time faculty members as of the fall.

Beilock said that residence halls, libraries and other university buildings would remain open, but that all events and gatherings had been cancelled, in addition to admissions tours. She said the university had consulted with city and state health officials on the plan.

“We all share the goal of upholding the health and safety of our community,” she said, “and we ask for your consideration and caring of each other during this difficult time.”

The precautionary measures taken by Columbia and Barnard came as public school administrators in one town in Westchester County, New York, announced Sunday that a middle school teacher had tested positive for the virus and that classes had been cancelled for the week at all public schools there.

The town, Scarsdale, which is about 25 miles north of midtown Manhattan, was following the recommendation of the Westchester County health commissioner, school officials said in a post on the district’s website.

They said that the teacher was showing mild symptoms of the illness and that the school district wanted to be vigilant for “immuno-compromised” people.

The school system said it was working with health officials to contact families of students who had been exposed to the teacher. All school buildings will be disinfected, the post on the district’s website said.

“We recognise that this news will be concerning to many of our students and families,” the post said.

In New Canaan, Connecticut, public school officials announced Sunday that classes would be delayed two hours Monday so teachers could organise materials for students to take home with them in case the schools close because of the coronavirus.

The delay came after Ned Lamont, Connecticut’s governor, announced Sunday that a resident of Wilton, Connecticut, which neighbours New Canaan, had become the first state resident to test positive for the virus. The person, who the governor said was between 40 and 50 years old and had recently travelled to California, was being treated at Danbury Hospital.

A New York resident who is an employee of Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut also tested positive for the coronavirus, Lamont said Friday.

