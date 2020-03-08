Home > World

Unknown gunmen kill three in daylight in Afghan capital Kabul

Published: 08 Mar 2020 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 04:50 PM BdST

Unknown gunmen shot and killed three people in Kabul on Sunday, including a member of eastern Logar province's provincial council, underscoring the ongoing risk of violence despite US-led efforts to negotiate peace with the insurgent Taliban.

"Logar provincial council member, Naser Ghairat and two of his bodyguards were killed and another wounded," Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing in the capital, which has already had a violent few days.

On Friday, at least 32 civilians were killed and around 180 others wounded after two gunmen opened fire on a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, a slain Shia leader. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State.

President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday appointed a delegation to investigate what he described as a "terrorist attack" on the ceremony in Kabul, Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for the presidential palace said in a tweet.

Targeted killings, assassinations and violent crime have become a growing problem in Afghanistan in recent years, compounded by the country's economic struggles.

Noor Ahmad, 37, a taxi driver in Kabul told Reuters: "Kabul has become a city with no law and order, whoever can do whatever they want to do, and this is very scary."

