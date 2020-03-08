Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid
Published: 08 Mar 2020 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 07:06 PM BdST
US Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.
"I have decided that I am, with great enthusiasm, going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States," she said in a recorded message on Twitter.
"I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time."
Harris said she would campaign with Biden in Detroit on Monday.
