Bulgaria confirms first four cases of coronavirus
Published: 08 Mar 2020 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 03:18 PM BdST
Bulgaria reported on Sunday its first four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Two men from the northern city of Pleven and two women from the central city of Gabrovo tested positive following widespread testing, said Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.
The government was due to hold an emergency meeting later on Sunday to discuss additional measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Black Sea state of 7 million has introduced temperature screening at its airports and border checkpoints to prevent the spread of the illness.
On Thursday Bulgaria declared a nationwide epidemic of a separate illness, flu, closing all schools until March 11.
