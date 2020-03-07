Shanghai tightens airport checks as imported virus infections in China jump
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2020 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 08:57 PM BdST
Shanghai increased airport screening on Saturday as imported coronavirus infections from countries such as Italy and Iran emerge as the biggest source of new cases in China outside Hubei, the province where the outbreak originated.
Related Stories
Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases on Friday, according to official data. Of the 25 that were outside Hubei, 24 came from outside China.
Shanghai, which had three new cases that originated from abroad on Friday, said it would step up control measures at the border, which had become "the main battlefield".
At a news conference, Shanghai Customs officials said they city would check all passengers from seriously affected countries for the virus, among other airport measures.
Shanghai already requires passengers flying in from such countries, regardless of nationality, to be quarantined for 14 days. They will now be escorted home in vehicles provided by the government.
Tighter screening has greatly lengthened waiting times at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport - some passengers say they have had to wait as long as seven hours.
The Shanghai government vowed on Saturday to severely punish passengers who concealed infections.
Beijing police said on Saturday they would work with other departments to prevent imported infections. They said some members of a Chinese family flying in from Italy on March 4 had failed to fill in health declarations accurately, and later tested positive for the virus.
MIGRANT WORKERS
In addition to the growing risk of imported infections, China faces a challenge in trying to get migrant workers back to work by early April.
So far, 78 million migrant workers, or 60% of those who left for the Lunar New Year holiday in January, have returned to work.
Yang Wenzhuang of the National Health Commission (NHC) said that the "risk of contagion from increased population flows and gathering is increasing ... We must not relax or lower the bar for virus control".
But new cases in mainland China continued to decline, with just 99 new cases on Friday, the lowest number the NHC started publishing nationwide figures on Jan. 20, against 143 on Thursday.
Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad, were in the northwesterly Gansu province, among quarantined passengers who flew into the provincial capital Lanzhou from Iran between March 2 and 5.
For the second day in a row, there were no new infections in Hubei outside the provincial capital Wuhan, where new cases fell to the lowest level since Jan. 25.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far is 80,651, with 3,070 deaths, up by 28 from Thursday.
Hubei reported 28 deaths, 21 of them in Wuhan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iranian MP dies from coronavirus
- S Korea's coronavirus cases rise to 6,767 with most cases traced to church
- Australian clinic closes after doctor tests positive for coronavirus
- Crisis deepens in tiny Guyana, the world’s newest petro state
- Kuwait suspends flights to and from seven countries over coronavirus
- Coronavirus found on cruise ship as more US states report cases
- As death toll mounts, governments point fingers over coronavirus
- Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump
- Violence in India threatens its global ambitions
- Coronavirus infections pass 100,000 as outbreak wreaks financial havoc
Most Read
- Woman alleges she was raped at Westin Dhaka
- Kuwait suspends flights to and from Bangladesh, six other countries over coronavirus
- Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home, mother burnt
- Bangladesh ride on Tamim, Liton tons to sweep Zimbabwe aside as captain Mashrafe bows out
- As death toll mounts, governments point fingers over coronavirus
- ‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda, who was jailed for 79 years, dies
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Coronavirus infections pass 100,000 as outbreak wreaks financial havoc
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- ‘The only choice is to wait for death’