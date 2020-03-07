Home > World

S Korea's coronavirus cases rise to 6,767 with most cases traced to church

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Mar 2020 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 12:50 PM BdST

South Korea's coronavirus cases rose to 6,767 on Saturday, up by 174 from late Friday, with more than 60% of the total cases linked to a secretive church at the centre of the country's outbreak, health authorities said.

The death toll also rose to 46 from 44, Kwon Jun-wook, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention's (KCDC) deputy director told a briefing on Saturday.

The number of people infected with the contagious disease has spiked in South Korea since mid-February when a 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" tested positive after attending religious services at a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu.

A new smaller cluster case reported on Saturday at an apartment complex in Daegu, where some members of the church live, KCDC said.

"63.5% of the total cases is related to the Shincheonji Church and its members, but there is a possibility that new cases increase as tests are still underway," said the deputy director.

Lee Man-hee, the founder of the church, apologised on Monday after one church member infected many others, calling the epidemic a "great calamity".

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), however, voiced concerns over members of the Shincheonji Church being blamed for the spread of the coronavirus.

"We urge the South Korean government to condemn scapegoating and to respect religious freedom as it responds to the outbreak," the USCIRF said on Twitter on Friday.

The coronavirus, which emerged in China, has spread to more than 90 countries, infecting more than 100,000 people and killing over 3,400 people globally.

South Korea has the highest national tally of confirmed cases outside of China, prompting nearly 100 countries to impose curbs on travellers from South Korea.

On Friday, South Korea said it would suspend visas and visa waivers for Japan in response to Tokyo's own travel restrictions on Koreans, as fears over the coronavirus reignited a feud between the neighbours dating back to before World War Two.

Dr Mike Ryan, top emergencies expert of the World Health Organisation (WHO), told a briefing in Geneva on Friday that both Japan and South Korea should focus on managing the epidemic and saving lives, but not on "a political spat over travel restrictions."

The WHO said on Friday all countries should make containing the coronavirus outbreak their top priority.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Paramedics transport a patient believed to be Hong Kong’s first Wuhan coronavirus patient to a hospital on Jan 22, 2020. As the new coronavirus continues its rapid spread, political leaders in many countries seem to have seized on a question: Who can be blamed? (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

Governments point fingers over coronavirus

A California National Guard helicopter from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco, California, US in this still image from a handout video taken March 5, 2020. Video taken March 5, 2020. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

21 virus cases found on ship off San Fransisco

Coronavirus infections may drop to zero by end-March in Wuhan

Mannequins wearing protective masks stand in a shop display window after a government decree to close schools, cinemas and theatres, and recommending that people do not shake hands or hug each other and that they maintain a distance of at least one metre, in Rome, Italy, March 6, 2020. Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths near 200

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves with President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad, India on Feb. 24, 2020. India is pushing for more clout globally as the world’s largest democracy, but as its government takes an illiberal turn to Hindu nationalism, that premise is being questioned. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Violence threatens India’s global ambitions

Coronavirus: Australia closes first school

Harry-Meghan begin farewell royal events

Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 6, 2020. REUTERS

27 die in attack on Kabul ceremony

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.