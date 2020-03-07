Kuwait suspends flights to and from Bangladesh, six other countries over coronavirus

Kuwait has suspended all flights to and from seven countries, including Bangladesh, for a week in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The other countries on the list are Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka. The measures will take effect immediately, Kuwait's civil aviation directorate announced in a circular issued on Mar 6.



Kuwait has also banned entry of anyone who has been in the seven countries in the last two weeks other than returning Kuwaiti nationals, who will have to submit to quarantine procedures, the aviation authority added.



The move has forced Biman Bangladesh Airlines to cancel its scheduled flights to the Gulf state on March 6 and 10, the national flag carrier's Managing Director Md Mokabbir Hossain told bdnews24.com.