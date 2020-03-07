Home > World

Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Mar 2020 02:29 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 02:29 AM BdST

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago.

Italy is currently reporting more deaths from the virus than any other country in the world and the government this week ordered the closure of schools, universities, cinemas and theatres around the country to try to stem the infections.

The cumulative number of cases in the country, which has been the hardest hit in Europe by the epidemic, totalled 4,636 compared with 3,858 on Thursday. The Vatican, an independent state that sits in the heart of Rome, also registered its first case on Friday.

The national health institute said the average age of those who had died so far was 81, with the vast majority suffering underlying health problems. Just 28% were women.

The fatality rate from the illness in Italy, which has one of the oldest populations in the world, is running at 4.25%, higher than in most other countries.

In a worrying sign for hard-pressed hospitals, the number of patients in intensive care rose more than 30% on Friday to 462. On a more positive note, some 523 people have fully recovered, authorities said, an increase of 26% on the previous tally.

Analysts say the crisis will push Italy's fragile economy into its fourth recession in 12 years. Credit ratings agency Moody's on Friday cut its growth forecast for the country to -0.5% in 2020, from a previous +0.5% estimate.

Underscoring the economic concerns, the Milan stock exchange fell 3.5% on Friday and is now down 17.4% since news of the first case was announced on Feb. 21.

The tourism sector, which accounts for 13% of national output, has suffered the hardest immediate hit, with visitors shunning the country out of fear of infection.

The Czech Republic said on Friday that anyone returning from trips to Italy would have to go into quarantine for two weeks or face fines, while neighbouring Slovakia said it was banning all flights to and from Italy.

Rome has previously denounced such moves to isolate the country. There is also widespread annoyance with France, Germany and other EU allies who have imposed curbs on the export of protective medical gear to avoid shortages at home.

"So much for the European Union," said Matteo Salvini, head of the opposition, far-right League party.

"When Italy needs help, doors are closed and wallets shut. Once the health emergency is over, it will be necessary to rethink and rebuild everything, starting from Brussels."

Italy's sporting world is also facing unprecedented turmoil.

The Alpine skiing World Cup finals in Italy's Cortina d'Ampezzo were cancelled on Friday, while a Formula E race scheduled for Rome on April 4 will not now take place, the all-electric series announced on Friday.

The Milan-Sanremo one-day cycle race set for later this month has also been cancelled as well as two other cycling events in Italy.

Top flight Serie A soccer matches are due to be played this weekend, but behind closed doors.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coronavirus infections may drop to zero by end-March in Wuhan

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves with President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad, India on Feb. 24, 2020. India is pushing for more clout globally as the world’s largest democracy, but as its government takes an illiberal turn to Hindu nationalism, that premise is being questioned. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Violence threatens India’s global ambitions

Coronavirus: Australia closes first school

Harry-Meghan begin farewell royal events

Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 6, 2020. REUTERS

27 die in attack on Kabul ceremony

General view of St Peter's Square after the Vatican reports its first case of coronavirus, at the Vatican, March 6, 2020. REUTERS

Vatican reports first coronavirus case

A medic prepares a stretcher to transfer a patient into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, US March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus cases jump in Washington, New York

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sputnik via REUTERS

Russia, Turkey agree Idlib ceasefire

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.