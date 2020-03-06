Home > World

Kuwait suspends decision asking passengers to provide coronavirus certificates

Published: 06 Mar 2020 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 01:14 AM BdST

Kuwait's government said on Thursday it was suspending its decision asking passengers from 10 countries including India, Turkey and Egypt to produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country, saying they are coronavirus free.
The Gulf state's cabinet said authorities were working to find practical measures that would guarantee the safety of travellers and its citizens.
 
Kuwait's civil aviation authority said earlier this week passengers who do not provide the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait.

