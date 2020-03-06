Kuwait suspends decision asking passengers to provide coronavirus certificates
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Mar 2020 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 01:14 AM BdST
Kuwait's government said on Thursday it was suspending its decision asking passengers from 10 countries including India, Turkey and Egypt to produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country, saying they are coronavirus free.
The Gulf state's cabinet said authorities were working to find practical measures that would guarantee the safety of travellers and its citizens.
Kuwait's civil aviation authority said earlier this week passengers who do not provide the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kuwait suspends decision asking passengers to provide coronavirus certificates
- Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 148, cases climb to 3,858
- N Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle
- As India coronavirus cases spike, experts daunted by prospect of South Asia spread
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- ICC appeals judges to rule on Afghan war crimes investigation
- Italy’s elderly suffer heavy toll as coronavirus spreads
- Europe 'panicking' over India's pharmaceutical export curbs
- 10 Chinese readers share their stories of the coronavirus crisis
- A balancing act for Europe: Stop the migrants, support Greece, assuage Turkey
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- India's coronavirus cases near 30, hit major payments firm
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- Coronavirus death toll jumps to 107 in Italy, all schools shut