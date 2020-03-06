Elizabeth Warren, once a front-runner, drops out of US presidential race

Though her vision excited progressives, it did not generate enough excitement among the party’s working class and diverse base, and her support had eroded by Super Tuesday. In her final weeks as a candidate she effectively drove former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York, a centrist billionaire, out of the race with debate performances that flashed her evident skills and political potential.

She entered the race railing against the corrosive power of big money, and one long-term consequence of her campaign is that Warren demonstrated that someone other than Sen. Bernie Sanders, and his intensely loyal small-dollar donors, could fund a credible presidential campaign without holding fundraisers.

Her potential endorsement is highly sought after in the race, and both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have spoken with Warren since Super Tuesday, when the end of her campaign appeared imminent.

Addressing supporters and the press in front of her house in Cambridge, Warren said that, from the start, she had been told there were only two true lanes in the 2020 contest: a liberal one dominated by Sanders, 78, and a moderate one led by Biden, 77.

“I thought that wasn’t right,” Warren said, “but evidently I was wrong.”

What had begun as the most diverse Democratic presidential field in American history — including six women — is now essentially down to two white men.

Warren said she would not be immediately making an endorsement in the race but left open the possibility she would do so in the near future. “I need some space around this,” she said.

Warren’s political demise was a death by a thousand cuts, not a dramatic implosion but a steady decline. Last October, according to most national polls, Warren was the national pacesetter in the Democratic field. By December, she had fallen to the edge of the top tier, wounded by a presidential debate in which her opponents relentlessly attacked her, particularly on her embrace of “Medicare for All.”



