Home > World

Afghan political leader Abdullah escapes attack on Kabul ceremony

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Mar 2020 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 04:40 PM BdST

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.

Two were killed and 18 wounded at the event, according to Afghan officials, the first big attack on the capital since a troop withdrawal agreement was signed in Doha between the United States and the Taliban Islamist militant group. The Taliban said in a statement they were not involved in the attack.

“The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians ... escaped the attack unhurt,” Abdullah’s spokesman, Fraidoon Kwazoon, who was also present, told Reuters by telephone.

The gathering marked the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, an ethnic Hazara leader who was killed in 1995 after being taken prisoner by the Taliban.

Abdullah, runner-up in the last three Afghan presidential elections, each of which he disputed, has served as chief executive of a coalition government since 2014 and is also a former foreign minister.

Broadcaster Tolo News showed live footage of people running for cover as gunfire was heard.

President Ashraf Ghani tweeted that the attack was “a crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan”.

He added he had telephoned Abdullah, his longtime political rival. Abdullah is contesting an Electoral Commission announcement last month declaring Ghani the winner of September’s presidential election.

Several people were killed in a similar attack on the same commemoration last year. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for that attack.

Hazaras are mostly Shia Muslims. Minority Shias have been repeatedly attacked by Sunni Muslim militant groups in Afghanistan.

The United States has been trying to spearhead efforts toward a lasting peace arrangement. Violence decreased during a seven-day hold-down agreement with the Taliban leading up to last Saturday’s deal, though the Taliban has since resumed attacks on Afghan forces.

A senior Western security official said all checkpoints in Kabul were on high alert.

“It’s too early to say but for now we are intensifying security,” the official said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A medic prepares a stretcher to transfer a patient into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, US March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus cases jump in Washington, New York

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sputnik via REUTERS

Russia, Turkey agree Idlib ceasefire

Jordanian Princess Haya bint Al-Hussein and her husband, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (C), walk to the parade ring on Ladies Day, the third day of horse racing at Royal Ascot in southern England June 17, 2010. REUTERS

Dubai ruler abducted daughters: UK judge

A Lenin bust in the Soviet era room of a history museum in Yaroslavl, Russia, Feb 28, 2020. Documents reveal the extent of Bernie Sanders’ intensive Cold War diplomacy effort while he was mayor of Burlington to build friendly ties with a Soviet city at a time when many Americans saw the Soviet Union as an enemy. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times)

Bernie's diplomacy and Soviet propaganda

A man enters a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Bhutan bans tourists after first virus case

A woman wears a mask at the Carlo Alberto square, after the government decree to close cinemas, schools and urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one metre to each other, in Turin, Italy, March 5, 2020. Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 148

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the US in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan to benefit from Afghan peace deal

Bangladeshi Kuwait-bound passengers gathered outside the IEDCR in Dhaka on Thursday after the embassay asked them for health clearance for coronavirus.

No coronavirus certificate needed: Kuwait

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.