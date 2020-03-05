Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 148, cases climb to 3,858
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2020 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 11:32 PM BdST
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 41 over the past 24 hours to 148, the Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday, with the contagion still showing no sign of slowing.
The accumulative number of cases in the country, which has been hardest hit by the virus in Europe, totalled 3,858, up from 3,089 on Wednesday.
The head of the agency said that of those originally infected, 414 had fully recovered versus 276 the day before.
The contagion came to light 14 days ago and is focused on a handful of hotspots in the north of Italy. However, cases have now been confirmed in each of the country's 20 regions.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 148, cases climb to 3,858
- N Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle
- As India coronavirus cases spike, experts daunted by prospect of South Asia spread
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- ICC appeals judges to rule on Afghan war crimes investigation
- Italy’s elderly suffer heavy toll as coronavirus spreads
- Europe 'panicking' over India's pharmaceutical export curbs
- 10 Chinese readers share their stories of the coronavirus crisis
- A balancing act for Europe: Stop the migrants, support Greece, assuage Turkey
- A ‘Blue Great Wall’ divides a city as it battles the coronavirus
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- India's coronavirus cases near 30, hit major payments firm
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Coronavirus death toll jumps to 107 in Italy, all schools shut
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- Pakistan reschedules ODI at Bangladesh’s request