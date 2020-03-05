Home > World

Italian police uncover online coronavirus fraud

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Mar 2020 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 02:12 AM BdST

Fraudsters have taken advantage of the coronavirus crisis to ramp up prices of hygiene products or try to sell inappropriate materials, wrongly claiming they would provide protection from the disease, police said on Wednesday.

Italy is battling the worst European outbreak of the virus which has so far killed more than 100 people here, mainly in the north of the country, and infected more than 3,000 people.

Police said they had placed under investigation 36 people who had tried to take advantage of the widespread anxiety by misselling products online. Some 14 of them, considered the worst offenders, risked up to two years in jail for fraud.

"A kit that included just two masks, two pairs of gloves and a PVC suit was sold for 400 euros ($445)," Giovanni Lupi, who led the investigation in Turin, told Reuters.

He said on other occasions people had advertised products, such as herbal supplements, promising without any evidence that they would offer protection against the disease.

Amongst those under investigation were auto parts dealers, farmers, door-to-door salesmen who people who had no prior sales experience.

Costs of hygiene products have risen steeply in Italy since the crisis first came to light on Feb 20., with pharmacies and stores rapidly selling out of masks and gels.

Police last month warned that some criminals were disguising themselves as health inspectors and using fake identity papers to gain access to people's houses to steal money or other valuables. ($1 = 0.89 euros)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (L) and former Vice President Joe Biden cover their microphones as they chat during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 US Presidential candidates’ debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, February 19, 2020. Reuters

Biden gets boost as Bloomberg drops out

A man cleans an empty class room at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2, 2020. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. Reuters

Italy closes schools, universities

Democratic US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg leaves the stage after speaking at his Super Tuesday night rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, March 3, 2020. Reuters

Bloomberg drops out

'Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces'

South Korean soldiers in protective gear sanitise a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS

Virus: thousands wait for hospital beds in S Korea

Students wear protective masks in school after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS

India's coronavirus cases rise to 28

Italy may close all schools due to coronavirus

A security officer wearing protective gear gestures at the photographer at the arrival hall of Beijing Capital Airport, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China reports dwindling new virus cases

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.