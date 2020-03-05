Italian police uncover online coronavirus fraud
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2020 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 02:12 AM BdST
Fraudsters have taken advantage of the coronavirus crisis to ramp up prices of hygiene products or try to sell inappropriate materials, wrongly claiming they would provide protection from the disease, police said on Wednesday.
Italy is battling the worst European outbreak of the virus which has so far killed more than 100 people here, mainly in the north of the country, and infected more than 3,000 people.
Police said they had placed under investigation 36 people who had tried to take advantage of the widespread anxiety by misselling products online. Some 14 of them, considered the worst offenders, risked up to two years in jail for fraud.
"A kit that included just two masks, two pairs of gloves and a PVC suit was sold for 400 euros ($445)," Giovanni Lupi, who led the investigation in Turin, told Reuters.
He said on other occasions people had advertised products, such as herbal supplements, promising without any evidence that they would offer protection against the disease.
Amongst those under investigation were auto parts dealers, farmers, door-to-door salesmen who people who had no prior sales experience.
Costs of hygiene products have risen steeply in Italy since the crisis first came to light on Feb 20., with pharmacies and stores rapidly selling out of masks and gels.
Police last month warned that some criminals were disguising themselves as health inspectors and using fake identity papers to gain access to people's houses to steal money or other valuables. ($1 = 0.89 euros)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out
- Italy closes schools and universities until March 15 because of coronavirus
- Bloomberg drops out, backs Biden in Democratic presidential race
- Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces: president
- Italy may close schools all over country due to coronavirus: government source
- Thousands wait for hospital beds in South Korea as coronavirus cases surge
- Democrats decide that Joe Biden, as risky as he ever was, is the safest bet
- Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28
- China reports dwindling new cases, pivots to control risk from overseas
- Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
Most Read
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Bangladeshi national in Italy infected with coronavirus
- China reports dwindling new cases, pivots to control risk from overseas
- Shuvoo to play Bangabandhu in biopic, Nusrat Faria picked for Hasina’s role
- HC orders explanation on quick transfer of Pirojpur judge Abdul Mannan