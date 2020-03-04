Trump speaks with a Taliban leader

“I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today. We had a good conversation,” Trump told reporters at the White House, slightly inflating Baradar’s position.

“They’re looking to get this ended and we’re looking to get this ended,” Trump said later in the day. “The relationship is very good that I have with the mullah.”

Baradar was the Taliban official who, along with Trump’s envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, signed the peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, to begin the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and start talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which was not a party to the agreement.

The direct contact between an American president and a top Taliban leader would once have been unthinkable. But in his drive to end the war in Afghanistan, Trump has shown a startling willingness to engage with the leaders of a Sunni fundamentalist group that first harboured Osama bin Laden while he planned the Sept 11 attacks, and then battled US troops for more than 18 years.

At the outset of a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Saturday, Trump said he would be “meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future,” but offered no further details.

During an earlier round of peace talks, in September, Trump invited those leaders to the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland, but abruptly called off the meeting — and the talks — after a Taliban attack killed a US service member.

Since then, the United States has pounded the Afghan insurgents with airstrikes, and 11 US military personnel have been killed in the country, according to the website iCasualties.org.

But Trump, who boasts at campaign rallies that he is ending “endless wars,” is eager to reduce, and possibly end, America’s presence in Afghanistan. And the bloodshed of recent months and years did not prevent either Saturday’s deal or what Trump described as a positive call on Tuesday.

“We had a good, long conversation today,” Trump said.

In a statement, the Taliban said Baradar spoke to Trump for 35 minutes, and told him to stand firm in his commitment to withdraw from the country. The statement said Trump told the Taliban leader that the Afghan people were strong, that Afghanistan was a nice country and that the American withdrawal would be good for all involved.

The White House did not respond to a request for more information about the call.

Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, has complained about elements of the deal, rejecting a provision that said his government would release 5,000 Taliban prisoners before talks with the militant group.

In their statement on Tuesday, the Taliban also said Trump assured Baradar that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would speak to Ghani to remove hurdles to the so-called intra-Afghan talks.

Speaking to reporters, Trump signalled frustration with members of Congress, including some senior Republicans, who have complained that he did not win sufficient concessions from the Taliban. Trump said it was “not easy to get out of these conflicts.”

“Very complex in terms of all of the people you have to deal with, including, frankly, people in the Senate, people in the House,” he added.

More than 20 House Republicans, led by Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming, sent a letter on Feb 26 to Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper questioning whether the agreement with the Taliban was stringent enough to justify an American troop withdrawal.

In his remarks on Saturday, Trump credited the Taliban for “killing terrorists.”

“They will be killing some very bad people,” the president said. “They will keep that fight going.”

But it was unclear which terrorists he was referring to. The Taliban have been allied in the past with al-Qaida — the reason for the initial American invasion of Afghanistan. But they have also battled the Islamic State group, which has sought a foothold in the country.

Since signing the deal on Saturday, the Taliban have renewed their attacks on Afghan forces following a weeklong reduction in violence across the country.

Asked whether the conversation had been his first with the Taliban leader, Trump demurred. “I don’t want to say that,” he replied.

