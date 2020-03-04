Home > World

Kim’s sister uses first-ever statement to slam South Korea

>> Choe Sang-Hun, The New York Times

Published: 04 Mar 2020 03:04 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 03:04 AM BdST

Previous Next
The sister of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, attacked South Korea’s presidential office on Tuesday, calling it idiotic a day after the South denounced the North’s first weapons test this year.

Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s only sister, also serves as one of his closest aides. She helped arrange the first summit meeting between Kim Jong Un and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea in 2018, visiting Seoul with her brother’s letter of invitation.

On Tuesday, in the first-ever statement issued under her name, Kim Yo Jong heaped scorn on South Korea, another sign that relations between the North and South have chilled since the collapse of a second summit meeting between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in February last year.

On Monday, North Korea conducted its first weapons tests this year, which involved large-calibre rockets. Moon’s presidential Blue House, called Chongwadae in Korean, immediately blamed North Korea for raising tensions.

In her statement Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong said the South had no right to criticise the North’s test when it conducts its own exercises, whether alone or together with the United States.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

“Such incoherent assertion and actions made by Chongwadae only magnify our distrust, hatred and scorn for the South side as a whole,” she said, according to the English translation by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency. “It is us who have to express ’strong regret’ at such incoherent and imbecile way of thinking of Chongwadae.”

Kim Jong Un’s second summit meeting with Trump, in Vietnam last year, ended without an agreement over how to denuclearise North Korea or when to ease American-led UN sanctions.

North Korea has since called on South Korea to ignore international sanctions and bolster inter-Korean economic ties, a demand the South has resisted.

On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong did not attack Moon by name. But she said that if South Korea “is set to get down to doing anything with us, it had better be more brave and fair and square.”

Last week, the United States and South Korea announced that they postponed their joint annual military drills, originally scheduled for this month, because of a coronavirus outbreak in the South. Kim Yo Jong said she doubted that the South would have cancelled the drills for any other reason.

©2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, during a meeting with members of the coronavirus task force and pharmaceutical executives, at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 2, 2020. The Trump administration said on Monday, March 2, that nearly a million tests could be administered for the coronavirus in the United States by the end of this week, a significant escalation of screening as the American death toll reached six and US infections topped 100. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Governments shift focus to containment

Debris covers a car near after a tornado touched down at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY via REUTERS

Tornadoes kill 19 in US

Cleaners wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they swipe the floor at the Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2020. Reuters

Saudi Arabia restricts entry for Gulf citizens

Chinese ambassador to Iran Chang Hua donates some protective masks to Iranians due to contracting coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 25, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

China to evacuate nationals from coronavirus-hit Iran

People wear protective face masks as they take their lunch breaks at the financial Central district, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus is spreading fast outside China

File photo

Myanmar turns away cruise ship over coronavirus fears

People gather amid damages caused by a tornado in Nashville, Tennessee, US, Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

Tornado in US kills 2

An Iranian man wears a protective mask against the coronavirus as he walks on a street in Tehran, Iran Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus kills 77 in Iran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.