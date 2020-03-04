Home > World

Italy may close schools all over country due to coronavirus: government source

  Reuters

Published: 04 Mar 2020

The Italian government is considering closing schools all over the country due to its coronavirus outbreak, but no decision has been taken yet, a government source said on Wednesday.

At the moment only schools in the northern regions most affected by the epidemic are closed.

Seventy-nine people had died of the highly contagious illness in Italy up to Tuesday, with more than 2,500 confirmed cases.

