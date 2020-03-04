Italy may close schools all over country due to coronavirus: government source
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Mar 2020 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 07:51 PM BdST
The Italian government is considering closing schools all over the country due to its coronavirus outbreak, but no decision has been taken yet, a government source said on Wednesday.
At the moment only schools in the northern regions most affected by the epidemic are closed.
Seventy-nine people had died of the highly contagious illness in Italy up to Tuesday, with more than 2,500 confirmed cases.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands wait for hospital beds in South Korea as coronavirus cases surge
- Democrats decide that Joe Biden, as risky as he ever was, is the safest bet
- China reports dwindling new cases, pivots to control risk from overseas
- Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
- Biden revives campaign, winning nine states, but Sanders takes California
- Tajikistan asks Muslims to pray at home because of coronavirus
- Fifteen Italians test positive for coronavirus in India
- UN nuclear watchdog admonishes Iran for denying access to two sites
- Trump speaks with a Taliban leader
- WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- China reports dwindling new cases, pivots to control risk from overseas
- India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians
- Coca-Cola to invest $200m in Bangladesh over 5 years
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Shuvoo to play Bangabandhu in biopic, Nusrat Faria picked for Hasina’s role
- Bangladeshi national in Italy infected with coronavirus