Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations

In a statement on Twitter, the aviation authority warned that passengers who do not provide the certificates will not be allowed into Kuwait. The procedure will be put in place from March 8, the Gulf News reports.

At 56, Kuwait has the largest number of infections in the Middle East outside Iran. The Gulf nation did not report any new cases on Tuesday.

Of late, Kuwaiti authorities have instituted a spate of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus, including quarantines and banning visits to prisons for two weeks.