Home > World

China reports dwindling new cases, pivots to control risk from overseas

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Mar 2020 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 12:44 PM BdST

China reported on Wednesday another drop in new coronavirus cases as its attention turns to controlling the risk of infection from abroad, as clusters of the disease that originated in China appear around the world.

Authorities have asked overseas Chinese to reconsider their travel plans, while cities across the country set up quarantine rules for those entering from high-risk places.

An infected person is known to have arrived in China from badly hit Iran last week.

Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said, down slightly from 125 the previous day, in a broad trend that has seen numbers of new cases fall from the middle of February.

The total number of cases on the mainland has now reached 80,270.

The number of deaths rose by 38 to bring the total toll for mainland China to 2,981 by March 3.

All but one new death occurred in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. Hubei reported 37 new deaths and 115 new cases.

The number of new daily infections overseas now exceeds new cases in China, with Italy, South Korea and Iran all infection hot spots.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An employee works at Cipla, one of India’s largest drug makers, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 1, 2012. The New York Times

India curbs exports of key drugs

Crowds wearing protective masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: WHO warns of global medical equipment shortage

President Donald Trump talks with reporters as departs the White House in Washington to visit the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020. The New York Times

Trump speaks with a Taliban leader

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, during a meeting with members of the coronavirus task force and pharmaceutical executives, at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 2, 2020. The Trump administration said on Monday, March 2, that nearly a million tests could be administered for the coronavirus in the United States by the end of this week, a significant escalation of screening as the American death toll reached six and US infections topped 100. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Governments shift focus to containment

FILE PHOTO: Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and first vice department director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, looks on at the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. Reuters

Kim’s sister slams S Korea in first-ever statement

Debris covers a car near after a tornado touched down at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY via REUTERS

Tornadoes kill 19 in US

Cleaners wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they swipe the floor at the Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2020. Reuters

Saudi Arabia restricts entry for Gulf citizens

Chinese ambassador to Iran Chang Hua donates some protective masks to Iranians due to contracting coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 25, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

China to evacuate nationals from coronavirus-hit Iran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.