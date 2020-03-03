Home > World

S Korean president declares 'war' on coronavirus as sect leader tests negative

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Mar 2020 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 01:40 PM BdST

South Korea's president declared war on the coronavirus on Tuesday, ordering additional hospital beds and more face masks to be made available as the number of cases rose by 600 in the worst epidemic of any nation outside China.

President Moon Jae-in apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, which has now reported 4,812 cases of the flu-like disease and 34 deaths.

"The entire country has entered war against the infectious disease as the crisis in Daegu and Gyeongbuk province has reached the highest point," he told a cabinet meeting, referring to the two hardest-hit parts of the country.

"I am very sorry to the people that we are not able to supply masks swiftly and sufficiently, and have caused inconvenience."

The virus which originated in China late last year began to spread rapidly in South Korea after it entered the congregation of a fringe Christian group in Daegu city, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Sect leader and self-proclaimed messiah Lee Man-hee tested negative for the virus on Monday, having been threatened with arrest unless he agreed to be examined.

He had earlier apologised for the sect's role in spreading the virus and called the epidemic a "great calamity".

The church and Lee personally have come under intense scrutiny and growing public anger, and some politicians have reported them for prosecution.

BATTLE FOR MASKS

President Moon ordered masks to be stockpiled as a strategic item so suppliers can produce them without the risk of surpluses.

People are forming long queues for masks at retail stores and online suppliers are selling out as soon as stock arrives, even though the World Health Organization says healthy people only need to wear masks if they are caring for someone who is sick.

Lee Ji-eun, a 34-year-old doctor in Seoul, said her daily routine began with surfing the internet to try to find masks for her family.

"It is totally a lottery. I click 'buy' like crazy every morning, but I only succeeded in purchasing a few last week," she said.

"There aren't enough even for doctors when treating patients."

A man was caught lining up to buy a mask in Daegu after testing positive for the virus, a police official told Reuters.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wear protective face masks as they take their lunch breaks at the financial Central district, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus is spreading fast outside China

Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party show slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Indian legislators fight over citizenship riots

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjarl west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, Aug 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Woman faces ISIS rapist in court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to his supporters as he campaigns at a Likud party rally ahead of the upcoming election, in Ramat Gan, Israel Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS

Israel election: Netanyahu declares victory

Four more die of coronavirus in US

A police officer wears a face mask to prevent contracting coronavirus, as Muslim pilgrims pray at Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia February 27, 2020. Reuters

Saudi Arabia announces first coronavirus case

FILE PHOTO: A member of a medical team sprays disinfectant to sanitize the inside of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran finds millions of hoarded gloves

A patient is removed from Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., Feb. 29, 2020. The Seattle suburb of Kirkland has become an epicentre of both illness and fear, much of it focused on the nursing facility where six coronavirus cases have been confirmed and many more residents and employees have complained of illness. One of the six died on Sunday night, health authorities announced. (Grant Hindsley/The New York Times)

Second death adds to signs coronavirus is spreading in US

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.