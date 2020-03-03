Powerful tornado hits Nashville, leaving 19 dead across Tennessee

“It is heartbreaking,” Gov Bill Lee of Tennessee said at a morning news conference. “We have had loss of life all across the state.”

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said 19 people had been killed across the state, The Associated Press reported. The Metro Nashville Police Department wrote on Twitter that the two victims in the city were from East Nashville, and deaths were also reported in Putnam, Wilson, Davidson and Benton counties.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter that it was responding to reports of at least 40 collapsed structures around the city.

“It’s not looking good right now. We still have several people missing, a lot of loved ones calling in wanting us to locate their family,” Sheriff Eddie Farris of Putnam County told a local news station, WKRN.

Farris said that police were going house to house in search of survivors, assisted by road crews and power companies that sought to clear dangerous electrical debris.

Debris covers a car near after a tornado touched down at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY via REUTERS

Police in Mount Juliet, an eastern suburb of Nashville, said on Twitter that several people in the city had been injured and several homes had been destroyed, and they urged residents to stay in safe shelters.

The John C Tune Airport, six miles west of downtown, said on its website that it had sustained significant damage, with several hangars destroyed and power lines down. No damage was reported at Nashville International Airport on the other side of the city.

More than 44,000 people in the Nashville area were without power as of Tuesday morning, according to the city’s public utility company, Nashville Electric. Four substations and multiple distribution lines and power poles had been damaged in the storm, it said, adding that residents should “assume all downed power lines are live wires and stay away.”

Tennessee is one of the 14 states holding primaries Tuesday, and polls were scheduled to open at 7am. Tennessee’s election administrator, Jeff Roberts, said in a statement that information about damage to polling stations was being collected, The Associated Press reported.

Nashville officials said that schools would be closed Tuesday.