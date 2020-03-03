Home > World

Iran finds millions of hoarded gloves as coronavirus deaths hit 66

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Mar 2020 02:16 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 02:16 AM BdST

Previous Next
Iranian authorities uncovered a stash of hoarded medical supplies including millions of gloves as deaths from its coronavirus epidemic hit 66 including a senior official.

A World Health Organization (WHO) technical team flew into Tehran to help with the response in the country with the most deaths outside China, where the flu-like disease originated.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi announced on state television 523 new infections and 12 new deaths, giving a total of 1,501 cases and 66 fatalities.

Among the dead was Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council, intended to resolve disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council, a governmental body that vets electoral candidates among other duties, Tasnim news agency said.

Several other senior officials have been infected including Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice president for women and family affairs, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said a closure of schools announced on Saturday would continue through the end of this week, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The hoarded supplies, including 28 million medical gloves, were found in two warehouses in Kahrizak, a town about 25 km south of Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards commander, Hassan Hassanzadeh, told the Fars news agency.

Pharmacies are short of gloves and other supplies.

Anyone found hoarding medical supplies will be dealt with harshly, Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, according to Mizan, the news site of the judiciary.

"Show no mercy to hoarders of medicine and medical supplies," Raisi said in a message to prosecutors.

Doctors collect samples from a traveller who returned from Iran check if is infected with the novel coronavirus, at Isa Town Health Center, south of Manama, Bahrain, March 2, 2020. Reuters

Doctors collect samples from a traveller who returned from Iran check if is infected with the novel coronavirus, at Isa Town Health Center, south of Manama, Bahrain, March 2, 2020. Reuters

During its week-long visit, the four-person WHO team is to meet health officials and visit facilities and laboratories dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Several countries in the region have reported coronavirus infections in people who have visited Iran. Among them was Saudi Arabia which on Monday announced its first case of the new coronavirus - a person that had come from Iran through Bahrain, the health ministry said, according to the state news agency.

Kuwait's health ministry on Monday also reported 10 new cases in the last 24 hours, all of whom had been in Iran.

Qatar's health ministry said on Monday that four more people had been diagnosed with coronavirus, among a group who were evacuated by the government on a private plane from Iran on Feb. 27. That raised total cases in Qatar to seven.

The United Arab Emirates sent a shipment of medical supplies, including gloves and surgical masks, to Iran on Monday, state news agency WAM reported.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A police officer wears a face mask to prevent contracting coronavirus, as Muslim pilgrims pray at Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia February 27, 2020. Reuters

Saudi Arabia announces first coronavirus case

A patient is removed from Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., Feb. 29, 2020. The Seattle suburb of Kirkland has become an epicentre of both illness and fear, much of it focused on the nursing facility where six coronavirus cases have been confirmed and many more residents and employees have complained of illness. One of the six died on Sunday night, health authorities announced. (Grant Hindsley/The New York Times)

Second death adds to signs coronavirus is spreading in US

Lee Man-hee, founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, makes a deep bow during a news conference at its facility in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 2, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

The man blamed for South Korea’s coronavirus surge

Medical staff in protective suits are seen inside a makeshift hospital that is closed following its last group of patients of the novel coronavirus have been discharged, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China Mar 1, 2020. REUTERS

Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China Sep 4, 2018. REUTERS

Uighur labour report lists global brands

bdnews24.com photo

Founder of S Korea church regrets 'great calamity'

A woman wearing protective mask walks at a sidewalk near business district in Jakarta, Indonesia Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Portugal registers first coronavirus cases

The gunman who has hostaged at least a dozen people shows a grenade on a video call with a policeman, witnessed by members of the media outside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Gunman holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.