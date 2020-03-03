Home > World

Coronavirus kills 77, infects 2,336 in Iran

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Mar 2020 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 05:22 PM BdST

Seventy seven people have died and 2,336 have been infected by the coronavirus, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in an announcement on state TV on Tuesday.

Iran has had the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus outside of China, where the virus originated.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wear protective face masks as they take their lunch breaks at the financial Central district, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus is spreading fast outside China

People wear protective face masks as they take their lunch breaks at the financial Central district, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus is spreading fast outside China

Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party show slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Indian legislators fight over citizenship riots

The drains of northeast Delhi create a labyrinth which often confuses even residents. The main drain is referred to as Drain No. 1, which originates in the Eastern Yamuna Canal in UP. HT Photos/Amal KS

11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjarl west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, Aug 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Woman faces ISIS rapist in court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to his supporters as he campaigns at a Likud party rally ahead of the upcoming election, in Ramat Gan, Israel Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS

Israel election: Netanyahu declares victory

South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitise shacks at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

S Korean president declares 'war' on coronavirus

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, speaks at a signing ceremony between Afghanistan's Taliban and the US in Doha, Qatar Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

Taliban rule out Afghan talks until prisoners freed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.