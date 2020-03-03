Home > World

China to send plane to Iran to pick up citizens from virus-stricken areas

Published: 03 Mar 2020 10:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 10:00 PM BdST

China will send a chartered plane to Iran on the evening of March 3 to pick up its citizens from areas struck by the coronavirus, according to a report by Global Times, which is run by the official People's Daily newspaper.

Outside China, Iran is one of the countries that is worst affected by the epidemic.

